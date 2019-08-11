Capital police finalize security plan for Eid holidays

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Police have finalized all arrangements to ensure foolproof security in the Federal capital for Chand Raat and Eid holidays.

As many as 2,000 policemen would perform their duties across the city on Eid day, while 1400 on Chand Raat and over 1200 would be deployed at recreational places including parks to maintain law and order during Eid-ul-Azha, said a police spokesman here.

According to details, following the directions of Inspector General of Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG Operation Waqar Ud Din Syed has finalized the security program for Eid.

The citizens were advised not to park their vehicles near Mosques, Imambaraghs and Eid congregations.

Waqar ud Din Syed issued directives to all police officials to tighten the security in their respective areas and enhance the patrolling.

He asked the police to ensure effective combing at all exit and entry points of the capital, and that strict action would be taken against those found involved in showing negligence while performing their duties.

He also directed the police to install CCTV cameras and ensure coordinated efforts with citizens to avoid any unwarranted incident.

Besides the security plan, the Islamabad Police have devised a comprehensive plan to ensure patrolling at different sectors for the safety and property of the masses during Eid holidays.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order and keep vigil in the areas.

A special security plan had also been formulated for Faisal Mosque and walk-through gates and scanners would be installed at the entry points of the Mosque, the spokesman said.

He said police would also be deployed at graveyards, while police teams had been constituted for patrolling in various urban sectors and rural areas.

Keeping in view the rush of visitors at public places, special security measures have also been taken at Shakarparian, Daman-e-Koh, Jasmin Garden, Monal, Lake View Park, Chattar Park and Centuras mall.

The bomb disposal squad would ensure checking of various areas, while all the wings of Islamabad police have been directed to coordinate and exchange information with each other.