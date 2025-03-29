Capital Police Finalizes Eid Security Plan, 3500 Personnel To Perform Duty
Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2025 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The Capital City Police Peshawar has finalized a special security plan to maintain law and order during Eid-ul-Fitr.
Under this plan, 3,500 police officers and personnel will be deployed across the city to ensure public safety.
All police leaves have been canceled, and patrolling by rider squads and mobile units has been increased, said an official release issued here on Saturday.
Security at all entry and exit points of the city has been tightened, with additional personnel stationed in key markets and on major roads.
To monitor suspicious individuals, plainclothes officers have also been deployed.
Sensitive locations and government buildings are receiving heightened security, including the deployment of female police officers and mounted police in busy market areas.
According to the security plan, security has been placed on high alert at Eid prayer grounds, sensitive mosques, major markets, and entry points of the city.
Enhanced patrolling by armored police vehicles, the Special Combat Unit, the Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU), and sniffer dog teams will also be in place. BDU teams will conduct sweeps at key Eid prayer sites before prayers commence.
CCPO Peshawar Qasim Ali Khan and SSP Operations Masood Ahmed have instructed divisional SPs to take strict action against aerial firing on Chand Raat, emphasizing cooperation with local religious scholars and community leaders to raise awareness against the practice.
They have also issued directives to ensure strict implementation of the security plan across all divisions.
During Eid holidays, security will remain on high alert at recreational spots, important offices, markets, bus stands, and all city entry and exit points to maintain peace and order.
