Capital Police Finalizes Security Plan For Elections 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2024 | 06:55 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) A high-level meeting was held on Wednesday under the Chairmanship of ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan with regard to security arrangement and preparation of elections 2024.
According to Pakistan Television news, all Capital Police Officers, SSP Operations, AIG Operations along with DPOs participated in the meeting. During the meeting, security plan regarding the election has been finalized.
The elections will be administratively divided into Eastern and Western Divisions under the supervision of DIG level officers. All police personnel's vacations have been canceled and vacations have been banned until further notice.
The meeting decided that volunteers and retired police officers would be hired for additional and disciplinary duties.
500 women volunteers have been requested from the District Administration for women polling stations. Violation of the election code of conduct will not be tolerated. No exception will be taken for display of arms, protest, air firing or disturbance of public order before, during and after the election, it decided.
The meeting decided that cameras would be installed at all sensitive polling stations besides establishing a central control room in Safe City Islamabad. 10000 personnel of Islamabad Police and other Law Enforcement Agencies will perform their duties. The first priority of the Islamabad Capital Police is to hold peaceful elections, the meeting decided.
Islamabad police has asked the citizens to report any unusual activity on call 15 or ICT 15 App.
