Capital Police Given Time To Submit Comments Regarding JIT

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2025 | 08:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted time to capital police for comments in a petition against formation of JIT under PECA Act.

Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas adjourned the hearing while accepting the request of DSP Legal for time to submit the reply in the petition of PTI Secretary Information Sheikh Waqas Akram against the JIT formed under the PECA Act.

During the hearing, the Assistant Attorney General and DSP Legal sought more time to submit the reply. DSP Legal Sajid

Cheema told the court that there were more other engagements in the security situation, so time should be given to submit the reply.

The court instructed the police to submit the reply in the next hearing and adjourned hearing of the case for two weeks.

