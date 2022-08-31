UrduPoint.com

Capital Police Hand Over Relief Goods To Pak Army For Helping Flood Victims

Published August 31, 2022

Capital police hand over relief goods to Pak Army for helping flood victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Police on Wednesday handed over relief goods to Pakistan Army received at Rescue 15 camp to provide timely assistance to flood affected regions.

The force was determined to help and assist the individuals and families affected by recent flash-floods through contribution of relief items and goods, said Inspector General Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan.

He expressed his readiness to extend all kinds of support to flood victims in this difficult time.

More relief items, he said, would also be handed over to the departments concerned in coming days.

It may be mentioned that the officers of grades 17 to 20 had already announced two-days salary and employees from grades 1 to 16 donated one day wage to help the flood victims.

