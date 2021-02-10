UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Police Held 10 Outlaws

Umer Jamshaid 2 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Capital police held 10 outlaws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad police have arrested 10 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered stolen motorbike, hashish, kites and weapons from their possession.

According to details, Lohibher police arrested a drug peddler namely Mukhtar and recovered 1.320 kilogram hashish from him. Noon Police arrested accused Tariq Khan and recovered 1.640 kilogram hashish from him.

Sabzi Mandi police apprehended two drug pushers namely Ramzan and Zain and recovered 1.525 kilogram hashish from their possession.

Sihala police arrested two accused Anmol Riaz, Ali and recovered two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Shahzad Town police arrested Tayyeb and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Khanna police team arrested two kite sellers namely Kamran and Mustafa and recovered kites from their possession.

Bhara Kahu police team arrested a motorbike lifter namely Karim and recovered stolen motorbike from him. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway from them.

