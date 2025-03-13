Capital Police Host Iftar For Journalists; IG Rizvi Assures Islamabad Is In Safe Hands
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi organized a grand Iftar dinner late Wednesday at the Police Headquarters, inviting journalists and police officials.
The event was attended by senior officers, including DIG Ali Raza, SSP Pari Gul Tareen, and a significant number of female police personnel.
IGP Rizvi warmly welcomed the journalist guests, personally engaging with them and inquiring about their well-being. He also interacted with junior officers present at the event.
An official told APP, under IGP Rizvi's directives, daily Iftar arrangements are made at the Police Headquarters for 500 to 600 personnel during the holy month of Ramaz an.
Speaking to the APP IGP Rizvi reaffirmed that the Islamabad Capital Police remain on high alert to ensure public safety, particularly during Iftar, Suhoor, and Taraweeh prayers. He emphasized that he has personally instructed all DIGs, SSPs, and senior officers to be present in their respective areas to oversee security arrangements.
IG Rizvi further asserted that negligence in security duties will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
Despite harsh weather conditions, police officers remain steadfast in protecting the lives and property of citizens.
IGP Rizvi reiterated that ensuring the safety of mosques, imambargahs, and other public venues is not just a duty but a sacred responsibility, which he considers an act of worship.
In response to a question from APP regarding open courts (khuli kachehri), IGP Rizvi expressed his commitment to improving and expanding the initiative, emphasizing its role as an effective bridge between the police and the public.
IGP Rizvi also underscored that the police force has been given strict instructions to remain vigilant at all times, ensuring no lapses in security. He stressed that no negligence will be tolerated in safeguarding religious sites and public spaces.
The event also saw a strong presence of female police personnel. IGP Rizvi took special time to meet with them, inquiring about their well-being and acknowledging their dedication. He commended their commitment to duty despite being away from their families during Ramazan, recognizing their sacrifices and unwavering service to the community.
