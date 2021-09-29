UrduPoint.com

Capital Police In Action Against Illegal Weapon Holders

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 10:00 PM

Capital police in action against illegal weapon holders

Islamabad police Wednesday decided to launch a crackdown against those possessing illegal weapons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Islamabad police Wednesday decided to launch a crackdown against those possessing illegal weapons.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar said licenses of security guards and private gunmen would be also checked.

He said strict action would be ensured against those possessing illegal weapons.

The DIG (Operations) said 30 persons had been arrested during the last three weeks for holding illegal weapons and 23 pistols, four 9 MM pistols, one Kalashnikov, one gun, three 12 bore rifles and hundreds of rounds were recovered from them.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police From

Recent Stories

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 now extended to fami ..

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 now extended to family members aged 6 to 70

4 minutes ago
 RTA announces free bus rides for Expo visitors fro ..

RTA announces free bus rides for Expo visitors from 9 locations in Dubai

19 minutes ago
 UAE to host 85th General Assembly of International ..

UAE to host 85th General Assembly of International Electrotechnical Commission a ..

19 minutes ago
 UAE Cabinet ministers sworn in at Qasr Al Watan

UAE Cabinet ministers sworn in at Qasr Al Watan

19 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health wins two awards in Sharjah Gove ..

Ministry of Health wins two awards in Sharjah Government Communication Award 202 ..

49 minutes ago
 Rs 50 mln approved for setting up neurosurgical wa ..

Rs 50 mln approved for setting up neurosurgical ward in Dera: Gandapur

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.