Capital police in action against illegal weapon holders

Islamabad police Wednesday decided to launch a crackdown against those possessing illegal weapons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Islamabad police Wednesday decided to launch a crackdown against those possessing illegal weapons.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar said licenses of security guards and private gunmen would be also checked.

He said strict action would be ensured against those possessing illegal weapons.

The DIG (Operations) said 30 persons had been arrested during the last three weeks for holding illegal weapons and 23 pistols, four 9 MM pistols, one Kalashnikov, one gun, three 12 bore rifles and hundreds of rounds were recovered from them.