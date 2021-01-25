UrduPoint.com
Capital Police Launches Crackdown Against Beggars, 185 Rounded Up

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 11:55 PM

Islamabad Police on Monday launched a crackdown against beggars and nabbed 180 from various areas in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police on Monday launched a crackdown against beggars and nabbed 180 from various areas in the city.

The campaign was started following the directives of Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman to purge the Federal capital from this menace, said a news release.

DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad kausar had held a meeting, the other day with all zonal SPs, asking them to form special squads to ensure the arrest of beggars and their facilitators.

The alms seeker and their handlers were shifted to the relevant police stations.

The IGP said all out efforts would be made to eliminate beggary from the federal capital which caused public nuisance.

