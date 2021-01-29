UrduPoint.com
Capital Police Launches Crackdown Against Beggars, 376 Rounded Up

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Capital police launches crackdown against beggars, 376 rounded up

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police on Friday launched a crackdown against beggars and its facilitators along with nabbing 376 from various areas in the city.

The campaign was started following the directives of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman to purge the Federal capital from this menace, said a news release.

DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad kausar had asked all zonal SPs to form special squads for the purpose.

The alms seeker and their handlers were shifted to the relevant police stations.

All out efforts would be made to eliminate beggary from the federal capital who creates nuisance for the masses, the news release added.

