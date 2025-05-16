Capital Police Mark ‘Youm-e-Tashakkur’ To Tribute Armed Forces, Martyrs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Islamabad Police on Friday commemorated Youm-e-Tashakkur (Day of Gratitude) with a series of solemn ceremonies, paying tribute to the armed forces and the martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation.
A public relations officer told APP that the celebrations began Thursday night with the illumination of all police buildings across the capital. A special prayer and fateha ceremony was held at the Police Lines during Fajr prayers to honor the martyrs.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi visited the Martyrs’ Monument, hoisted the national flag, and presented a guard of honor. He also laid a floral wreath at the monument and led a prayer in remembrance of the fallen heroes.
Contingents of Islamabad Police and Friends of Police carried out a ceremonial march and offered fateha at the Martyrs’ Monument.
Islamabad Police officers also visited the homes of the martyrs to express solidarity with their families. “Our martyrs are the pride of the nation, and their sacrifices will always be remembered,” the IGP Rizvi said.
Public relations officer said that events were being held across the district to pay homage to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their courage and valor in the historic battle for truth (Ma’raka Haq), during which they crushed the enemy’s arrogance.
A special Qur’an Khwani and prayer ceremony was held during Friday prayers at the Police Lines, marking the culmination of the Day of Gratitude events.
“The Pakistan Armed Forces crushed the enemy’s pride in the battle for truth,” IGP Rizvi said. “Every officer of Islamabad Police salutes the Armed Forces of Pakistan with pride and respect,” he added./APP-rzr-mkz
