Capital Police nab 12 criminals, seize weapons & drugs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 12 individuals, including seven gamblers, during the last 24 hours in operations targeting criminal activities.

Police teams recovered cash, mobile phones, gambling tools, weapons, and drugs from the suspects.

According to the details, the Islamabad Police Shahzad Town, Margalla, Sumbal, Industrial Area and Lohi Bher police teams took legal action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons, and drug peddling activities.

In this regard, Islamabad Police teams also arrested 12 accused and recovered cash, mobile phone, gambling tools, 1845 grams hashish, and three pistols with ammunition from their possession.

SSP Operation Muhammad Shoaib Khan said that Islamabad police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police top priority.

