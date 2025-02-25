Capital Police Nab 12 Criminals, Seize Weapons & Drugs
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 08:50 PM
Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 12 individuals, including seven gamblers, during the last 24 hours in operations targeting criminal activities
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 12 individuals, including seven gamblers, during the last 24 hours in operations targeting criminal activities.
Police teams recovered cash, mobile phones, gambling tools, weapons, and drugs from the suspects.
According to the details, the Islamabad Police Shahzad Town, Margalla, Sumbal, Industrial Area and Lohi Bher police teams took legal action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons, and drug peddling activities.
In this regard, Islamabad Police teams also arrested 12 accused and recovered cash, mobile phone, gambling tools, 1845 grams hashish, and three pistols with ammunition from their possession.
SSP Operation Muhammad Shoaib Khan said that Islamabad police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police top priority.
APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of first cohort of Dubai Disast ..
Multiply Group signs landmark investment with CVC, PAI Partners to secure 67.91% ..
Muslim Council of Elders organises ‘Harmony Camp 2025’ in Indonesia
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Secretary to the Treasury
Australia boosts blind women's cricket in Pakistan with training camp and tourna ..
Deputy Director Gates Foundation meets CS KP
Capital Police nab 12 criminals, seize weapons & drugs
ICC Champions Trophy: Imran Khan watched Pakistan vs. India match at Adiala jail
Europe 'backsliding' on child health: WHO
NA body reviews PIACL privatization
Dubai Taxi Company, Dubai Airports sign five-year strategic partnership
UAE wins 157 Stevie Middle East and North Africa awards
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy Director Gates Foundation meets CS KP3 minutes ago
-
Capital Police nab 12 criminals, seize weapons & drugs3 minutes ago
-
Ukraine marks three years of resistance against Russian invasion6 minutes ago
-
Pak-Vietnam ties to be strengthened: Envoy6 minutes ago
-
Art festival 'Aks-e-Lyallpur' ends6 minutes ago
-
Firing practices are underway to improve the shooting skills of police personnel6 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi holds khuli katchery to address public concerns6 minutes ago
-
Online registration of Benazir Hari Card launched5 seconds ago
-
ATC grants police custody of 52 PTI activists7 seconds ago
-
Man kills brother-in-law8 seconds ago
-
Ramadan Sahulat bazaar made functional in Vehari10 seconds ago
-
Nine sugar sale points set up in Lodhran dist9 minutes ago