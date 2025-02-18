Open Menu

Capital Police Nab 14 In Crackdown On Illegal Weapons, Drug Dealers

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police have intensified their crackdown on illegal arms and drug dealers, arresting 14 suspects in the past 24 hours and registering cases against them, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq said on Tuesday.

An official told APP that the law enforcement officials recovered five pistols of different calibers along with ammunition from the arrested suspects.

DIG Tariq said a significant quantity of narcotics was also seized during the operations, including 1,073 grams of heroin, 1,305 grams of hashish, and 535 grams of ice (crystal meth).

DIG Tariq said cases have been registered against the suspects, and further investigations are underway.

He said Islamabad has witnessed a notable decline in street crimes and other serious offenses due to ongoing police efforts.

DIG Jawad Tariq reaffirmed that Islamabad Police remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of citizens.

He said protecting the lives and property of the people is the top priority of Islamabad Police./APP-rzr-mkz

