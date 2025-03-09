Capital Police nab ‘Chotu Gang’ members, recover 10 stolen bikes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Lohi Bhair police team of Islamabad Capital Police has arrested four members of the notorious "Chotu Gang," involved in multiple theft incidents, on Sunday.

A public relations officer told APP that the arrested suspects have been identified as Muhammad Asad, Muhammad Waqas, Sanwal, and Waqas.

The police recovered ten stolen motorcycles worth millions of rupees, along with other valuables.

He said that during the initial investigation, the gang members confessed to committing thefts in Pakistan Town, Swan Garden, and PWD areas.

He further stated that efforts are underway to apprehend their accomplices and facilitators.

DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq emphasized that operations against criminals depriving citizens of their valuable assets will continue.

