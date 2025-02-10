Open Menu

Capital Police Nab Two Notorious Bike Lifters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Capital Police nab two notorious bike lifters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police’s Shalimar and Shahzad Town police teams have nabbed two wanted members of a notorious bike lifter and snatcher gang involved in multiple motorcycle thefts and snatching incidents, on Monday.

A public relations officer told APP that the Police teams also recovered stolen motorbikes, mobile phones and motorbike used in crime from their possession.

The Shalimar and Shahzad Town police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of bike lifter and snatcher gang.

The accused where identified as Muhammad Ikram and Siffat Ali.

Cases have already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq also directed officers for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to take all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens.

DIG Tariq further said that no criminal element will be allowed to disturb the peace of the people./APP-rzr-mkz

