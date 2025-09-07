Open Menu

Capital Police Nab Two, Seize Over 1kg Ice

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Capital Police nab two, seize over 1kg Ice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Khanna police station team, under the supervision of SHO Amir Hayat, achieved a major success in two separate anti-narcotics operations by arresting two suspects and recovering a total of 1.097 kilograms of ice.

An official told APP on Sunday that during the first raid on September 4, 2025, ASI Muhammad Afzal and his team intercepted a suspicious person while patrolling on Lehtrar Road. The suspect, identified as Arif Khan son of Amir Bahadur Khan, resident of Mardan currently living in Bilal Town Khanna, was found carrying 387 grams of ice in a white polythene bag. One gram was separated as a sample, while the remaining 386 grams were sealed and taken into custody. A case was registered following legal procedures.

He said that in the second operation conducted on September 6, 2025, ASI Laeq Shah and his team intercepted another suspect near Khanna Pul on the Expressway.

The suspect, identified as Shahid Khan alias Faqeer Gul son of Malik Taj alias Taji, a resident of Mardan currently living in Pandorian Khanna, was found carrying 710 grams of ice in a blue plastic bag. One gram was separated as a sample, while 709 grams were sealed into two parcels and secured.

He added that the incident was also recorded on a mobile phone and the memory card was taken as evidence.

He added both operations led to the recovery of a combined 1.097 kilograms of ice. SHO Khanna Amir Hayat told APP that zero tolerance is being maintained against drug peddlers and strict action will continue until all drug networks in the area are eliminated.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

1 day ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

2 days ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

2 days ago
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

2 days ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

2 days ago
 India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

2 days ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

2 days ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

2 days ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan