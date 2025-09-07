Capital Police Nab Two, Seize Over 1kg Ice
Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Khanna police station team, under the supervision of SHO Amir Hayat, achieved a major success in two separate anti-narcotics operations by arresting two suspects and recovering a total of 1.097 kilograms of ice.
An official told APP on Sunday that during the first raid on September 4, 2025, ASI Muhammad Afzal and his team intercepted a suspicious person while patrolling on Lehtrar Road. The suspect, identified as Arif Khan son of Amir Bahadur Khan, resident of Mardan currently living in Bilal Town Khanna, was found carrying 387 grams of ice in a white polythene bag. One gram was separated as a sample, while the remaining 386 grams were sealed and taken into custody. A case was registered following legal procedures.
He said that in the second operation conducted on September 6, 2025, ASI Laeq Shah and his team intercepted another suspect near Khanna Pul on the Expressway.
The suspect, identified as Shahid Khan alias Faqeer Gul son of Malik Taj alias Taji, a resident of Mardan currently living in Pandorian Khanna, was found carrying 710 grams of ice in a blue plastic bag. One gram was separated as a sample, while 709 grams were sealed into two parcels and secured.
He added that the incident was also recorded on a mobile phone and the memory card was taken as evidence.
He added both operations led to the recovery of a combined 1.097 kilograms of ice. SHO Khanna Amir Hayat told APP that zero tolerance is being maintained against drug peddlers and strict action will continue until all drug networks in the area are eliminated.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Capital Police nab two, seize over 1kg Ice2 minutes ago
-
Five killed, 20 injured as passenger coach overturns in Nawabshah2 minutes ago
-
Rich tributes paid to Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam on 4th death anniversary12 minutes ago
-
21st death anniversary of renowned writer Ashfaq Ahmad being observed today12 minutes ago
-
President approves Anti-Dumping Duties Amendment Bill 202522 minutes ago
-
Medium flood in Sutlej river near Bahawalpur42 minutes ago
-
Digital Milad trend rooting in Capital during Rabi-ul-Awwal42 minutes ago
-
Police rescue seven of family trapped in floodwater1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Air Force solemnly observes Martyrs’ Day across all bases1 hour ago
-
Sohail siyal visits Aqil Aghani, Moriya bund Dyke1 hour ago
-
South, Southeast Asian Media leaders gather in Kunming to strengthen regional cooperation1 hour ago
-
Home Gardening emerges as key to healthy living1 hour ago