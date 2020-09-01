Capital Police nabs 10 criminals, recovers weapon

Islamabad Police arrested 10 outlaws including two land grabbers and recovered wine, narcotic and weapons from their custody, a police spokesman said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police arrested 10 outlaws including two land grabbers and recovered wine, narcotic and weapons from their custody, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

He said Federal capital police launched effective crackdown against land grabbers following directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan.

The operation was being conducted under the supervision of DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed and all Zonal SPs were making renewed efforts to ensure arrest of land mafia.

Following these directions, SP (Rural) Farooq Amjad Battar constituted a police team under the supervision of DSP Rukhsar Mehdi including SHO Sihala police station Inspector Muhammad Basheer along with others.

The team succeeded to arrest two land grabbers namely Said Ullah and Abdullah Khan involved in occupying the land of DHA.

While police team recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation was underway.

Moreover, under the supervision of ASP Usman Tipu, SHO Khanna police Mirza Muhammad Gulfraz, ASI Haider Ali Shah along with others arrested a bootlegger namely Danish Masih and recovered 90 liters alcohol wine from him.

Case has been registered against him.

Meanwhile, Aabpara police arrested accused Shahzad and recovered 60 liters alcohol wine from him.

Golra police arrested accused Safarish Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Shalimar police arrested accused Zaheer Abbas and recovered 10 tin beers from him. Homicide Unit police arrested accused Muhammad Adil and recovered 30 bore pistol from him.

Noon police arrested accused Said Muhammad and recovered 230 gram hashish from him.

During special checking in the whole city, police also nabbed two proclaimed offenders.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed said that Islamabad Police was committed to eliminate Qabza-Mafia from the federal capital.

He directed all police officers to continue crackdown against land grabbers.

It is prime responsibility of police to ensure protection to the lives and property of citizens and it would be ensured at every cost, the DIG added.