UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Police Nabs 10 Criminals, Recovers Weapon

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 08:34 PM

Capital Police nabs 10 criminals, recovers weapon

Islamabad Police arrested 10 outlaws including two land grabbers and recovered wine, narcotic and weapons from their custody, a police spokesman said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police arrested 10 outlaws including two land grabbers and recovered wine, narcotic and weapons from their custody, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

He said Federal capital police launched effective crackdown against land grabbers following directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan.

The operation was being conducted under the supervision of DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed and all Zonal SPs were making renewed efforts to ensure arrest of land mafia.

Following these directions, SP (Rural) Farooq Amjad Battar constituted a police team under the supervision of DSP Rukhsar Mehdi including SHO Sihala police station Inspector Muhammad Basheer along with others.

The team succeeded to arrest two land grabbers namely Said Ullah and Abdullah Khan involved in occupying the land of DHA.

While police team recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation was underway.

Moreover, under the supervision of ASP Usman Tipu, SHO Khanna police Mirza Muhammad Gulfraz, ASI Haider Ali Shah along with others arrested a bootlegger namely Danish Masih and recovered 90 liters alcohol wine from him.

Case has been registered against him.

Meanwhile, Aabpara police arrested accused Shahzad and recovered 60 liters alcohol wine from him.

Golra police arrested accused Safarish Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Shalimar police arrested accused Zaheer Abbas and recovered 10 tin beers from him. Homicide Unit police arrested accused Muhammad Adil and recovered 30 bore pistol from him.

Noon police arrested accused Said Muhammad and recovered 230 gram hashish from him.

During special checking in the whole city, police also nabbed two proclaimed offenders.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed said that Islamabad Police was committed to eliminate Qabza-Mafia from the federal capital.

He directed all police officers to continue crackdown against land grabbers.

It is prime responsibility of police to ensure protection to the lives and property of citizens and it would be ensured at every cost, the DIG added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

&#039;Ithra Dubai&#039; announces launch of Plot 3 ..

20 minutes ago

PTA blocks five live streaming applications

50 seconds ago

Effective genetic research work prerequisite to en ..

52 seconds ago

Environmental Movement Extinction Rebellion Resume ..

55 seconds ago

White House Hopes for New $500Bln Coronavirus Reli ..

1 minute ago

Chairman Senate, Speaker NA discuss legislative ma ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.