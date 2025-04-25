Capital Police nabs key member of motorcycle theft gang, seize eight stolen bikes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Shalimar Police Station team on Friday conducted a successful crackdown against suspects involved in motorcycle theft, arresting a key member of an organized gang and recovering eight stolen motorcycles worth millions of rupees.

An official told APP that the arrested suspect has been identified as Asif Khan, who was wanted in several motorcycle theft cases reported in the city.

He added that efforts are underway to apprehend the accomplices and facilitators of the arrested suspect, with further arrests expected soon.

He emphasized that operations will continue against those depriving citizens of their valuable assets. DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq reaffirmed that such criminal elements will be dealt with strictly to ensure the safety and security of the public.

APP/rzr-mkz