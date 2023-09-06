Open Menu

Capital Police Organizes One Day Self Defense Training Course

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2023 | 01:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Capital Police organized a one-day self-defence course, where male and female participants impart physical training, weapon handling, swimming, live firing practice, repelling, crossing obstacles, Horse-riding and archery exercises.

A public relations officer said on Tuesday that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Capital Police organized a one-day self-defence course for capital citizens to empower and sensitize them to tackle unpleasant situations.

During the course, the participants were briefed on the framework of dealing with difficult situations and their resolution, behavioural assessment, physical and mental health, besides utilization of resources, he added.

He said that earlier, several batches of women and men had completed the training of self-defence courses as well, while during the course, separate classes have been organized for male and female participants also.

The purpose of this course is to promote community policing between Islamabad Capital Police and Federal capital citizens and to empower and sensitize them to tackle unpleasant situations.

