Capital Police Picket Firing: Two Attackers Arrested In Injured Condition
Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Khanna police team arrested two attackers in injured condition late at night after they opened fire at a police checkpoint.
An official told APP on Saturday that during routine checking at a police picket in the Khanna area, five suspects riding two motorcycles were signaled to stop. Instead, the suspects opened indiscriminate fire at the police party.
He said that due to precautionary measures and the use of bulletproof jackets, the officers remained safe. In retaliatory fire, two suspects identified as Farzand Ali and Rahed were injured and apprehended on the spot. The arrested men were already wanted in multiple cases of dacoity, robbery and other heinous crimes. Police sources said the suspects had earlier in the evening snatched a motorcycle and mobile phone from a citizen at gunpoint.
He said three accomplices managed to escape from the scene, while police teams have launched raids to arrest them.
SP Swan Zone said that those who attack police officers deserve no leniency. He praised Khanna police for their bravery and added that the remaining fugitives would also be arrested soon and brought to justice.
SHO Khanna, Aamir Hayat, told APP that police responded immediately which ensured the safety of officers and the arrest of two attackers. “The injured accused are under investigation and their other accomplices will also be arrested shortly. Police are taking all possible measures to protect the lives and property of citizens,” he added.
Citizens and social circles appreciated the timely and courageous action of the police and demanded that criminal elements be brought to justice and made an example.
