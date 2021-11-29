Capital police put sincere efforts to facilitate citizens: DIG

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar Monday said his department put sincere and honest efforts to facilitate the Federal capital citizens.

The conversation between policeman and the visitors were being monitored via digital control system, set up at the police headquarters to promote friendly-policing.

The DIG expressed these views while interacting with the citizens/complainants during visit at different police stations.

He said police was advancing towards new policing under the leadership of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman to eliminate "Thana Culture".

All the officers have been directed to behave politely with the crime victims and other visitors at police stations, he added.

"Body cameras have been installed on uniforms of SHOs, Moharrars, fronts desks and police guides to monitor their activities as well as interaction with crime victims," he mentioned.

He said body cam system to be broadened to offices of Zonal SPs and SDPOs to bring betterment in policing.

Afzaal Ahmed Kausar said purpose of introducing the latest technology was to facilitate the complainants and citizens. "With the latest technology, the complainants are not needed to visit offices of senior police officers," he maintained.