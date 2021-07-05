Capital police replace seven cops in Traffic Highways

Capital City Police Monday replaced duties of seven officials in Traffic Highways by deputing fresh staff for performing duties

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Monday replaced duties of seven officials in Traffic Highways by deputing fresh staff for performing duties.

A notification issued by Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Establishment said the replaced staff including head constables Mudasir Shah, Matti Ullah, Ibne Ameen, while constables Abbas Ali, Salman Khan, Farman Ullah and Irfan had already completed their 18-months tenure with traffic highways.

The officials had been directed to immediately report to CCPO office for future tasks and assignments.

The newly posted cops included head constables Munsif Khan, Mohammad Shahid, Irfan Khan and constables Mohammad Ali Shah, Asfandyar and Mukamil Shah.