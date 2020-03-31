Capital police reunite17-year old boy with family

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration Tuesday reunited a 17-year old boy Muhammad Dawood with his family

According to the ICT police, a special team was formed to trace out Dawood after his father registered a complaint at the Khanna police station.

The special team, led by the Deputy Superintendent Police Sardar Mustafa, searched various under-construction buildings, houses and garbage heaps.

The team succeeded to recover the boy after inquiring multiple persons. The parents of Dawood appreciated the efforts of Islamabad Police and thanked them for recovering their son.