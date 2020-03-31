UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Police Reunite17-year Old Boy With Family

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 08:23 PM

Capital police reunite17-year old boy with family

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration Tuesday reunited a 17-year old boy Muhammad Dawood with his family

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration Tuesday reunited a 17-year old boy Muhammad Dawood with his family.

According to the ICT police, a special team was formed to trace out Dawood after his father registered a complaint at the Khanna police station.

The special team, led by the Deputy Superintendent Police Sardar Mustafa, searched various under-construction buildings, houses and garbage heaps.

The team succeeded to recover the boy after inquiring multiple persons. The parents of Dawood appreciated the efforts of Islamabad Police and thanked them for recovering their son.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Family

Recent Stories

OIC Rejects the Holding of Elections in the Occupi ..

1 minute ago

Huawei Releases Its 2019 Annual Report

4 minutes ago

PCB confirms receiving Umar Akmal’s response

9 minutes ago

Punjab govt issues timings for stores

29 minutes ago

LHC seeks arguments on maintainability of petition ..

57 minutes ago

Coronavirus could cause serious economic damage to ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.