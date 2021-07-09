UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Police Rounded Up 127 Beggars, 17 Handlers

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 09:30 PM

Capital police rounded up 127 beggars, 17 handlers

In a special crackdown during last week, the Islamabad Police arrested 127 professional alms seekers and 17 handlers on the directions of SSP Operations Mustafa Tanvir to eliminate beggary from the federal capital, a news release on Friday said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :In a special crackdown during last week, the Islamabad Police arrested 127 professional alms seekers and 17 handlers on the directions of SSP Operations Mustafa Tanvir to eliminate beggary from the Federal capital, a news release on Friday said.

The police teams were taking actions against such persons under supervision of Additional SP, Farhat Abbas Kazmi.

The teams received information about the presence of beggars and their network through safe city cameras and other intelligence sources and kept them under vigilance.

The nabbed persons used to pick up men, women and children from slum areas and drop them at various signals, residential areas and chowks in different vehicles for begging activities. Their handlers were getting share from the beggars and support them in case of any issue.

Police have registered cases against all the accused under Act relating to human smuggling and Sections for involving women/children in begging activities.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Vehicles Women All From Share

Recent Stories

AJP TOUR Asia Continental Pro welcomes top-ranked ..

7 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed visits new building of UAE Miss ..

7 minutes ago

Russia's Mortality Up 13.9% Year-on-Year in June D ..

2 minutes ago

CCPO shuffles 11 DSPs

2 minutes ago

UN Security Council extends cross-border aid opera ..

2 minutes ago

PTI leader calls for strict implementation of Covi ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.