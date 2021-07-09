Capital police rounded up 127 beggars, 17 handlers

In a special crackdown during last week, the Islamabad Police arrested 127 professional alms seekers and 17 handlers on the directions of SSP Operations Mustafa Tanvir to eliminate beggary from the federal capital, a news release on Friday said

The police teams were taking actions against such persons under supervision of Additional SP, Farhat Abbas Kazmi.

The teams received information about the presence of beggars and their network through safe city cameras and other intelligence sources and kept them under vigilance.

The nabbed persons used to pick up men, women and children from slum areas and drop them at various signals, residential areas and chowks in different vehicles for begging activities. Their handlers were getting share from the beggars and support them in case of any issue.

Police have registered cases against all the accused under Act relating to human smuggling and Sections for involving women/children in begging activities.