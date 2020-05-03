Capital police seek public cooperation in implementing SOPs against COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Federal Capital police and district administration have urged the people to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) introduced by the government to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus (COVID-19.) A police spokesperson talking to APP here on Sunday sought the masses' cooperation in defeating the virus, saying "the fight against coronavirus can only be won with the cooperation of people." To a question he said, "The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police have launched various campaigns to create awareness and sensitized the capital's dwellers about the precautionary measures against the COVID-19." He said the special teams of police under the supervision of senior officers were visiting different sectors to educate the public against the COVID-19.

"Apart from awareness, police teams have also distributed masks, hand sanitizers and hand gloves among citizens to prevent the spread of virus," he added.

He said the Islamabad police and district administration were effectively implementing the SOPs announced by the government in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

"Federal capital had been divided into four zones headed by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SPs) to implement the SOPs regarding Namaaz-e-Taraweeh and markets," he said.

He said besides this, special teams headed SHOs of the respective police stations had been assigned to monitor five time prayers in Masajids and market situation.

"Around 2,000 personnel including policemen, security guards, volunteers and Masajid guards were performing security duties and observing the SoPs in the market and Masajids during the holy month of Ramazan" he added.

He said the comprehensive plan had been devised by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed on directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan for monitoring the SOPs' implementation and performing security duties at 997 Masajids and 33 imambargahs.

He said Police stations have been directed to coordinate with administration of mosques and office bearers of trade unions in their respective areas to ensure effective monitoring of SOPs and security.

To another question he said the police officials have also been clearly directed not to allow any gathering outside worship places in the federal capital.