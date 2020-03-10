Capital police seeks public support to curb crime

The Islamabad Police on Tuesday urged the citizens to help identify anti-social elements in their surroundings to effectively curb crimes in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Police on Tuesday urged the citizens to help identify anti-social elements in their surroundings to effectively curb crimes in the Federal capital.

People should point out the anti-social activities being taken place in their areas, so that action could be initiated against them, said Superintendent of Police (SP), Islamabad (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmad Shaikh, addressing the `Open Kutchery' here at I-8 Markaz.

Besides, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on the Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan, a large number of people and other police officials were also present on the occasion, said a press release.

The SP said 'Open Kutcheries' were being held across the city on the direction of Inspector General Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan to ensure the early redressal of public complaints.

He said effective measures were being adopted by the Islamabad Police to resolve public grievances and curb crime.

Zubair urged people to cooperate in registration of new residents of slum areas so that unidentified people could be apprehended.

He said police had the responsibility to take care of the people and citizens should inform police about their issues.