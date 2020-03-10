UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Police Seeks Public Support To Curb Crime

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 10:21 PM

Capital police seeks public support to curb crime

The Islamabad Police on Tuesday urged the citizens to help identify anti-social elements in their surroundings to effectively curb crimes in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Police on Tuesday urged the citizens to help identify anti-social elements in their surroundings to effectively curb crimes in the Federal capital.

People should point out the anti-social activities being taken place in their areas, so that action could be initiated against them, said Superintendent of Police (SP), Islamabad (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmad Shaikh, addressing the `Open Kutchery' here at I-8 Markaz.

Besides, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on the Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan, a large number of people and other police officials were also present on the occasion, said a press release.

The SP said 'Open Kutcheries' were being held across the city on the direction of Inspector General Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan to ensure the early redressal of public complaints.

He said effective measures were being adopted by the Islamabad Police to resolve public grievances and curb crime.

Zubair urged people to cooperate in registration of new residents of slum areas so that unidentified people could be apprehended.

He said police had the responsibility to take care of the people and citizens should inform police about their issues.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Unidentified People Police Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

UAE stocks rebound, gaining AED31.8 bn

11 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reassured over Sudanese Prime Mi ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Crown Prince visits Emirates NBD Head Office

26 minutes ago

Iran's Flag Carrier to Resume Flights to Europe on ..

51 seconds ago

Likelihood of COVID-19 Epidemic Coming to Turkey ' ..

52 seconds ago

Nicaragua Political Crisis Forces Over 100,000 Peo ..

54 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.