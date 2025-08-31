Open Menu

Capital Police Seize Illegal 9mm Pistol; Accused Held

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2025 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Kohsar police station team, arrested an accused and recovered an illegal 9mm pistol along with 15 live rounds during a successful operation.

An official told on Sunday that the action was carried out in line with the vision of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and the special directions of senior officers to ensure strict crackdown against criminal elements.

He said the operation was conducted on the orders of SP/SDPO City Zone and supervised by SDPO Kohsar Circle. SHO Kohsar Police Station Mian Khurram Shehzad, along with Investigating Officer ASI Khushhaal Jappa, led the police team which arrested accused Muhammad Zulfiqar Ahmed, son of Khurshid Ahmed, resident of Club Road, Majestic Beaconet, Islamabad.

During search, the police recovered a 9mm pistol with 15 live rounds from the accused. A case (FIR No. 948/25, dated 29.08.2025) was registered under AO 13/20/65 at PS Kohsar.

An official added that Capital Police is taking every possible step to ensure the safety of citizens’ lives and property, adding that strict zero-tolerance policy is being enforced against those involved in possessing illegal weapons.

