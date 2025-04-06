Open Menu

Capital Police Tighten Noose On Criminal Elements Following High-level Review

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2025 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) A crime meeting was held on Sunday under the chairmanship of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan to review the overall crime situation and improve the performance of law enforcement personnel.

An official told APP that the meeting was attended by zonal SPs, SP Dolphin, SDPOs, and SHOs from across the capital.

SSP Shoaib Khan issued strict directives for effective action against serious crimes and those involved in such incidents. He emphasized the need for robust measures to counter car and motorcycle theft, as well as street crimes.

SSP further called for a special crackdown on proclaimed offenders and habitual criminals involved in heinous acts.

SSP Shoaib urged that all investigations must be carried out strictly on merit.

Shoaib also directed that challans of arrested suspects should be prepared based on concrete evidence to ensure exemplary punishment.

Underscoring the importance of professionalism, he made it clear that no negligence in the discharge of duty would be tolerated under any circumstances.

