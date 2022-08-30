UrduPoint.com

Capital Police To Get Training On Nuclear Radiation Protection

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Capital police to get training on nuclear radiation protection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) would impart training to Capital Police on nuclear radiation protection.

It was decided in a meeting between Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and Director General PNRA.

The meeting agreed on providing special gears to the personnel for radiation protection and nuclear safety in the federal capital.

The forum was apprised that nuclear substances were being commonly used for treatment in various medical institutions, therefore it was imperative to conduct a workshop to guide the cops about the effects of nuclear substances.

Initially a three day training would be held while later a nuclear radiation protection unit would also be established in the Federal Capital.

Similarly, various courses would be included in the curriculum in Islamabad Capital Police College to sensitize the personnel on preventive measures for nuclear and other radioactive material.

Speaking on the occasion the IGP said it was the first time that a nuclear radiation protection program was being arranged for a police force in the country that would not only help the personnel to ensure their own safety as well as of others.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Police Nuclear Guide Nasir

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi paid tribute to t ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi paid tribute to the famous singer "Nayyara Noor ..

19 minutes ago
 Govt decides to import tomatoes, onions from Iran, ..

Govt decides to import tomatoes, onions from Iran, Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 PM thanks Chinese president, premier for extending ..

PM thanks Chinese president, premier for extending financial assistance to flood ..

2 hours ago
 PCB optimistic Shaheen will regain his complete fi ..

PCB optimistic Shaheen will regain his complete fitness before T20 World Cup

3 hours ago
 Daska by-poll rigging case:Firdous excuses herself ..

Daska by-poll rigging case:Firdous excuses herself from appearance before ECP

4 hours ago
 Abduction of 11 years old girl: Hanjarwal police ..

Abduction of 11 years old girl: Hanjarwal police directed to recover victim til ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.