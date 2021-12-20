Capital police to introduce new digital system for record management

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police has decided to introduce a new digital system for record keeping of police stations and other offices of the department.

The new application was being developed in line with the vision of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus to ensure maximum facilitation to the complainants, said DIG headquarters Sadiq Ali Dogar.

Addressing at a training session, organized here to apprise the police personnel about the features of new system, he said the state-of-the-art digital system would keep a complete record of First Information Reports, criminals' data and complainants details.

"The system will not only solve the problems of 'Saileen' but play an important role in making the registration and processing of cases in a transparent manner," he remarked.

The officers of Punjab Police briefed the readers, editors, front desk staff, shift in-charge, CRO and computer operators of the ICT police.

SP Headquarters Arif Hussain Shah and other senior officers and Jawans were also present on the occasion.

The DIG said more computer operators would be deployed at the police stations for timely completion and accuracy of records.

He asked the police officials to behave gently with citizens and resolve their issues on priority.