Capital Police To Shift Offices On Solar Energy

Published June 29, 2022

Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has decided to shift all its offices on solar energy in line with the prime minister's 'Turnaround' initiative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has decided to shift all its offices on solar energy in line with the prime minister's 'Turnaround' initiative.

All police stations, lines, safe city project, offices and other buildings and equipments of Islamabad police would be shifted to efficient energy.

It was decided in a meeting between Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) Managing Director, Dr Sardar Moazzam here on Wednesday.

The capital police was taking revolutionary steps following Minister for interior Rana Sanaullah Khan's directions to introduce an environment friendly major energy saving projects.

A survey on this project has been commenced headed by Director General Planning Policy Innovation Program, Munir Ahmad and the teams started visiting various places.

The main objective of the entire project was to contribute towards government's energy conversation policy.

It may be mention that IGP Islamabad had ordered this month to reduce fuel quota of vehicles which would safe about Rs 10 million per month.

