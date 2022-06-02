Capital police to train ride-hailing services drivers on passengers' safety

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Islamabad police will train the drivers of ride-hailing services to ensure safety of passengers' safety.

It was decided in a meeting between Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and UN Women Pakistan Representative, Sharmila Rasool and Portfolio Manager UN Women Saman Ahsan on Thursday.

The meeting also emphasized the need for recruitment of women officers in Islamabad police on priority.

The participants agreed that the UN Women would provide assistance in improving the situation of female barracks, besides enhancing capacity of Gender Protection Unit.

A women safety application would be launched in the Federal capital to the convenience of the females.