Capital Police To Train Ride-hailing Services' Drivers

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2022 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Islamabad police will train the drivers of ride-hailing services to ensure safety of passengers.

It was decided in a meeting between Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and UN Women Pakistan Representative Sharmila Rasool and Portfolio Manager UN Women Saman Ahsan, here the other day.

Both sides discussed areas of mutual collaboration to prevent and respond to violence against women.

The meeting also emphasized the need for advancement of women in the police force including through an internship programme for young women.

The participants agreed that the UN Women would provide assistance in improving the situation of female barracks, besides enhancing capacity of Gender Protection Unit.

A women safety application would be launched in the Federal capital to the convenience of the females.

