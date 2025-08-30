Capital Police, Ulema, Committees Pledge Full Cooperation For Rabi-ul-Awwal Peace
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) A key meeting regarding security arrangements for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal was held under the chairmanship of Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Secretariat Circle Ali Raza Qureshi.
An official told APP on Saturday that the meeting was convened on the special directions of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Muhammad Jawad Tariq to ensure foolproof security and harmony during the holy month.
He said members of the Milad Committee, ulema from the local police station area, and peace committee representatives attended the meeting.
He said the participants expressed their commitment to extend full cooperation with the police for maintaining law and order and promoting social harmony during Rabi-ul-Awwal celebrations.
He added that police and community stakeholders vowed to work side by side to ensure peaceful conduct of processions and gatherings, reflecting unity and brotherhood.
