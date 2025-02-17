Capital preparations for colorful Jashn-e-Baharan festival

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The capital city was gearing up for a vibrant celebration of Jashn-e-Baharan with district administration officials finalizing preparations for a three-day cultural extravaganza.

According to DC office, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Memon led a comprehensive preparation to review meeting, bringing together representatives from various departments to ensure a seamless festival experience.

The meeting covered critical aspects of the upcoming event including entertainment programs, food stalls and cultural showcases.

"Providing entertainment opportunities to the public is our top priority," DC Memon emphasized during the meeting.

The festival was scheduled for February 25, 26, and 27, promising three days of cultural celebration and enjoyment.

Key highlights of the Jashn Baharan include: participation of foreign company CEOs, Silver circle involvement, Comprehensive cultural representation of Pakistan.

Local and international companies are set to participate, showcasing the festival's diverse and inclusive nature.

The event aims to celebrate Pakistan's rich cultural heritage and provide residents with a memorable entertainment experience.

The meeting addressed all logistical details, from food stall arrangements to major program preparations, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable festival for all attendees.

"We will celebrate Pakistan's culture through Jashn Baharan," DC Memon stated, highlighting the event's cultural significance.