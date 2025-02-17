Capital Preparations For Colorful Jashn-e-Baharan Festival
Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The capital city was gearing up for a vibrant celebration of Jashn-e-Baharan with district administration officials finalizing preparations for a three-day cultural extravaganza.
According to DC office, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Memon led a comprehensive preparation to review meeting, bringing together representatives from various departments to ensure a seamless festival experience.
The meeting covered critical aspects of the upcoming event including entertainment programs, food stalls and cultural showcases.
"Providing entertainment opportunities to the public is our top priority," DC Memon emphasized during the meeting.
The festival was scheduled for February 25, 26, and 27, promising three days of cultural celebration and enjoyment.
Key highlights of the Jashn Baharan include: participation of foreign company CEOs, Silver circle involvement, Comprehensive cultural representation of Pakistan.
Local and international companies are set to participate, showcasing the festival's diverse and inclusive nature.
The event aims to celebrate Pakistan's rich cultural heritage and provide residents with a memorable entertainment experience.
The meeting addressed all logistical details, from food stall arrangements to major program preparations, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable festival for all attendees.
"We will celebrate Pakistan's culture through Jashn Baharan," DC Memon stated, highlighting the event's cultural significance.
Recent Stories
UAE National MMA Championship 2 to kick off Saturday in Dubai
Middle East International Conference on Innovation and Sepsis concludes in Dubai
Ministry of Health organises forum on ethics of AI in healthcare sector
China showcases cutting-edge defence technologies at IDEX, NAVDEX 2025
India’s MIL showcases advanced ammunition at NAVDEX 2025
UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures first place at Figueira Champions Classic
Saif bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 42nd session of Council of Arab Interior ..
‘UAE-France High-Level Business Council’ to strengthen economic, investment ..
GPSSA participates in civil retirement systems seminar in Kuwait
Rostec showcases 200 military products at IDEX 2025
NEPRA officials increase own salaries up to three times without cabinet approval
DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in UNSC meeting
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Capital preparations for colorful Jashn-e-Baharan festival6 minutes ago
-
Truck driver of relief goods' convoy injured in firing6 minutes ago
-
Khyber district administration finalizes Ramazan relief plan6 minutes ago
-
Traders call for relief to consumers during Ramazan6 minutes ago
-
Nawaz, Maryam discuss welfare projects, future political strategy with MPAs6 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt to provide complete security for Champions Trophy: Sharjeel6 minutes ago
-
Pak-Australia Business Council delegation meets Commerce minister6 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman Sukkur to Hold Open Court in Jacobabad on Tuesday6 minutes ago
-
IHC dismisses contempt proceeding against Registrar, Deputy Registrar6 minutes ago
-
PEC establishes Special Desks to facilitate engineering graduates16 minutes ago
-
Non-custom paid items seized at Faisalabad International Airport16 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad orders strict implementation of price list & action against overpricing16 minutes ago