Capital Punishment Awarded In Murder Case
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 07:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Arshad has awarded capital punishment to an accused involved in a murder case of Dijkot police station.
According to the prosecution, accused Chand Arshad resident of Chak No.263-RB Mohallah Rehmat Town along with his five accomplices Muhammad Arshad, Bashir, Mohsan Bashir, Irfan Bashir and Nazir Bashir had tortured to death his rival Iftikhar Mahiya on May 05, 2022.
After observing evidence and witnesses, the learned judge awarded death penalty to accused Chand Arshad under section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and directed him to pay Rs.
500,000/- as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased under section 544-A of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).
The convict would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months if he failed to pay amount of compensation.
However, the court acquitted the remaining five accused of the case by giving them benefit of doubt.
