Capital punishment awarded to accused in murder case

Layyah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) In a significant development showcasing the effectiveness of merit-based investigation policies, a murder case concluded with a strict sentence for the accused.

An additional sessions judge in Karor Lal Easan has awarded death sentence to accused Jahangir, and imposed a fine of Rs.

400,000 on him. The convict was found guilty of killing a citizen, Saifullah, with a pistol one year ago.

The case was registered at Karor Lal Easan Police Station, and the investigation was conducted diligently on factual grounds. The court's decision highlights the commitment of Layyah Police to justice and their adherence to merit in criminal investigations.