Capital Punishment Awarded To Accused In Murder Case
Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2024 | 06:40 PM
Layyah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) In a significant development showcasing the effectiveness of merit-based investigation policies, a murder case concluded with a strict sentence for the accused.
An additional sessions judge in Karor Lal Easan has awarded death sentence to accused Jahangir, and imposed a fine of Rs.
400,000 on him. The convict was found guilty of killing a citizen, Saifullah, with a pistol one year ago.
The case was registered at Karor Lal Easan Police Station, and the investigation was conducted diligently on factual grounds. The court's decision highlights the commitment of Layyah Police to justice and their adherence to merit in criminal investigations.
Recent Stories
Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2,033 District Courts via PITB d ..
Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!
ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today
No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office
PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years
Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024
CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE
Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court sentences two to death in triple murder case33 seconds ago
-
SCP disposes off 4372 cases in 5 days36 seconds ago
-
Ethiopia, Pakistan forging cooperation for holding single country exhibition in Addis Ababa43 seconds ago
-
DIG Islamabad orders to ensure effective checking at checkpoints to curb crimes47 seconds ago
-
Suspect attempting sexual assault on woman arrested50 seconds ago
-
12 dead, 1,434 injured in Punjab road accidents53 seconds ago
-
Murtaza Abbasi accuses PTI of propaganda and internal divisions10 minutes ago
-
Criminal killed in encounter with police10 minutes ago
-
Five killed in Loralai road accident10 minutes ago
-
CPWB chairperson expresses solidarity with Palestinians10 minutes ago
-
Bilawal congratulates party workers on PPP’s 57th Foundation Day11 minutes ago
-
Nazar Abbas appointed ECP spokesperson11 minutes ago