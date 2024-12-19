Capital punishment on two counts awarded in murder case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Additional Sessions Judge Madam Sajeeda Akhtar awarded capital punishment on two counts in a murder case, registered by Sahianwala police station.

According to the prosecution, Qaisar Abbas Waince of Chak No. 45-JB had shot dead his wife Sumaira Bibi over a domestic dispute on February 27, 2024.

After observing witnesses and evidence, the judge awarded death sentence on two counts to the accused under Section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The convict was also directed to pay Rs. 200,000 as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased under Section 544-A of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and he would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months if he failed to pay amount of compensation.

The accused was one of the legal heirs of the deceased but the court debarred him from his share out of compensation amount under Section 317 PPC due to his murder offence.