Capital Receives 8 More Electric Buses, Reaches 30 In Fleet Of 160
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 09:50 PM
Another fleet of 8 electric buses arrived in Islamabad, on Wednesday, bringing the total to 30 out of 160 buses
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Another fleet of 8 electric buses arrived in Islamabad, on Wednesday, bringing the total to 30 out of 160 buses.
By Thursday, 22 more buses will arrive in Islamabad, with a charging point established at Jinnah Convention Center.
Initially, these 30 buses will operate on two routes. The first route will commence from NUST Orange Line Depot in G-11, extending to PIMS Hospital. It will pass through G-11 Markaz, G-10 Markaz, G-9 Markaz, and G-8 Markaz before concluding at PIMS.
This route includes 13 stops, with buses arriving at each stop every ten minutes.
The second route will start from PIMS and will be concluded at Bari Imam. This route will pass through from G-7, G-6, Melody, Abpara, Ataturk Road, Serena Hotel, Foreign Office, Radio Pakistan, Diplomatic Enclave to Bari Imam.
This service will remain operational from 6AM to 10PM.
On the instructions of Chairman CDA, a procedure will also be devised to give subsidy to the deserving people, including disabled persons, students and others.
Recent Stories
High prices slash cigarette consumption by over 11 billion sticks
Measles cases surge in Punjab, 2 children lose lives
Randhawa orders swift allotment process for E-12 genuine affectees
Senator Bushra Butt meets CPWB chairperson
Police arrest three, including suspect involved in murder case
Zhao Shiren meets Ch. Shujaat Hussain, Ch. Shafay
Tribal areas need better infrastructure for development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gove ..
PBS organizes 3rd awareness workshop on agriculture census
FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for industrialization
Promoting green energy to reduce environmental pollution: Nasir Shah
ATC to start jail trial of Askari Tower attack case from June 11
DPO Abbottabad holds 'Khuli Kutchery' at St. Luke's Church to address community ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Measles cases surge in Punjab, 2 children lose lives41 minutes ago
-
Randhawa orders swift allotment process for E-12 genuine affectees41 minutes ago
-
Senator Bushra Butt meets CPWB chairperson41 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three, including suspect involved in murder case41 minutes ago
-
Tribal areas need better infrastructure for development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim K ..1 hour ago
-
Promoting green energy to reduce environmental pollution: Nasir Shah1 hour ago
-
ATC to start jail trial of Askari Tower attack case from June 111 hour ago
-
DPO Abbottabad holds 'Khuli Kutchery' at St. Luke's Church to address community issues1 hour ago
-
IHC bars FIA to take action against Barrister Gohar, Rauf Hassan1 hour ago
-
Decent Work Country Program (DWCP) holds workshop1 hour ago
-
UAE CG visits FUUAST Karachi campus1 hour ago
-
Advisor for Culture urges artists to create educational feature films, documentaries1 hour ago