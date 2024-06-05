Open Menu

Capital Receives 8 More Electric Buses, Reaches 30 In Fleet Of 160

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 09:50 PM

Another fleet of 8 electric buses arrived in Islamabad, on Wednesday, bringing the total to 30 out of 160 buses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Another fleet of 8 electric buses arrived in Islamabad, on Wednesday, bringing the total to 30 out of 160 buses.

By Thursday, 22 more buses will arrive in Islamabad, with a charging point established at Jinnah Convention Center.

Initially, these 30 buses will operate on two routes. The first route will commence from NUST Orange Line Depot in G-11, extending to PIMS Hospital. It will pass through G-11 Markaz, G-10 Markaz, G-9 Markaz, and G-8 Markaz before concluding at PIMS.

This route includes 13 stops, with buses arriving at each stop every ten minutes.

The second route will start from PIMS and will be concluded at Bari Imam. This route will pass through from G-7, G-6, Melody, Abpara, Ataturk Road, Serena Hotel, Foreign Office, Radio Pakistan, Diplomatic Enclave to Bari Imam.

This service will remain operational from 6AM to 10PM.

On the instructions of Chairman CDA, a procedure will also be devised to give subsidy to the deserving people, including disabled persons, students and others.

