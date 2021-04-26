UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Reports 469 New COVID-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours: NCOC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 09:01 PM

Capital reports 469 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours: NCOC

The COVID-19 cases continued to surge in the Federal Capital with 469 more persons infected with the deadly virus in city during the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 cases continued to surge in the Federal Capital with 469 more persons infected with the deadly virus in city during the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Monday.

As many as 368 corona cases were reported on Sunday and 463 on Saturday.

According to an NCOC official, so far 73,450 cases were reported from the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), with 665 deaths while 59,993 patients had recovered completely.

Related Topics

Islamabad Sunday From

Recent Stories

&#039;National Policy for Persons with Autism Spec ..

22 minutes ago

Prime Ministers of India, Japan Discuss Situation ..

1 minute ago

Police, contingents of Pakistan Army and Rangers c ..

1 minute ago

Global vaccine push to save 50 mn lives by 2030: W ..

1 minute ago

Cancer, low income raised anxiety in women during ..

1 minute ago

Somali opposition fighters cordon off parts of ten ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.