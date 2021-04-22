UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Reports 549 New COVID-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours: NCOC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Capital reports 549 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 cases continued to surge in the Federal capital as 549 new corona cases were reported from the city during the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Thursday.

According to an official of NCOC, as many as 375 cases were reported on Wednesday while 530 cases were reported on Tuesday.

He said so far 71,533 cases were reported from the federal capital and 649 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) while 57,979 patients had been recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on the direction of the Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued surveillance of different streets of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection in the selected streets and other sectors.

They also started taking action on a violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the coronavirus while visiting marriage halls, markets, and petrol pumps by its inspection teams.

The administration has been asked to seal shops, workshops and restaurants on violation of SOPs.

The inspection teams have been directed to impose fines on owners of different shops in case of SOPs violation.

Commenting on the situation, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services said several local-level administrative decisions were made to control the disease. He advised the citizens to continue following the social distancing, use of masks and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the city.

He said the government had adopted an effective strategy to combat COVID-19 that resulted in a reduction in corona cases in the country. He said a strategy was made to control corona keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way.

Related Topics

Islamabad Petrol Marriage Market From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

3rd cycle of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global ..

12 minutes ago

PM says reforms in tax system Govt’s top priorit ..

26 minutes ago

AED3.8 billion of weeklong real estate transaction ..

27 minutes ago

FM pays respects at shrine of Imam Ali Raza (A.S) ..

20 minutes ago

EU looks to sue AstraZeneca over delivery shortfal ..

20 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.