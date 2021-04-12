UrduPoint.com
Capital Reports 680 New COVID-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours: NCOC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 09:15 PM

The COVID-19 cases in the Federal Capital continued to surge with 680 new ones reported during the last 24 hours, a National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) official said on Monday

Some 798 cases were reported on Sunday and 729 on Saturday, the official added.

He said so far 66,380 cases were reported from the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), with 611 deaths. About 52,904 patients had recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on the direction of the Ministry of National Health Services, the ICT district administration continued surveillance of streets of in different sectors to reduce transmission of the infection.

They also started taking action on violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the coronavirus while visiting marriage halls, restaurants, markets, workshops and petrol pumps by its inspection teams.

Commenting on the situation, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services said several local-level administrative decisions were made to control the disease.

He advised the citizens to continue following the social distancing, use of masks and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the city.

He said the government had adopted an effective strategy to combat COVID-19 that resulted in a reduction in corona cases in the country.

He said a strategy was made to control corona keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way.

