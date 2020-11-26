UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Reports Highest Single Day Increase In Corona Cases

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 03:22 PM

Capital reports highest single day increase in corona cases

The federal capital has reported its highest single day rise in COVID-19 cases in the last two months, with 576 people tested positive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The Federal capital has reported its highest single day rise in COVID-19 cases in the last two months, with 576 people tested positive.

According to an official of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), six people died of the disease in hospitals of federal capital during last 24 hours.

He said that as many as 424 cases were reported on Wednesday while 537 cases were reported on Tuesday which was the second highest number of cases reported in a day during the last two months.

He said so far 28,555 cases were reported from the federal capital while 297 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). He added 22,451 patients had been recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on the direction of Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued smart lockdown in different streets of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection in the selected streets and other sectors.

They also started taking actions on violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related with the corona while visiting marriage halls, markets and petrol pumps by its inspection teams.

The administration also sealed schools, shops, workshop and restaurants on violation of SOPs.

The inspection teams also issued notices besides imposing fines on owners of different shops.

Commenting on the situation, an official of Ministry of National Health Services said several local level administrative decisions were made to control the disease.

He advised the citizens to continue following the social distancing, use of mask and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the city.

He said the government had adopted effective strategy to combat COVID-19 in order to reduce corona cases in the country.

He said a strategy was made to control corona keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way.

Related Topics

Islamabad Petrol Marriage Died Market From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Sorts Council discuss cooperation with Frenc ..

6 seconds ago

Version-2 of File Tracking system introduced: Dire ..

1 minute ago

BISE announces Inter Special exams results

2 minutes ago

Stage is all set for PBC’s election on Nov 28

19 minutes ago

Police busted two inter-district dacoits gang in S ..

2 minutes ago

Walt Disney Company Plans to Cut 32,000 Jobs Follo ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.