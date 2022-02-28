UrduPoint.com

Capital Reports Lowest Covid Daily Cases Count Since Jan 3

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2022 | 10:01 PM

Health officials on Monday reported only 44 new Coronavirus cases in the federal capital, making it the lowest single-day tally in the last 56 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Health officials on Monday reported only 44 new Coronavirus cases in the Federal capital, making it the lowest single-day tally in the last 56 days.

According to an official of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), as many as 1,555 cases were reported on the same date in the last month of January while the figure remained high during the whole month. He said that as many as 52 cases were reported on Sunday while 71 cases were reported on Saturday.

He added so far 134,336 cases were reported from the federal capital and 1,013 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) while 132,742 patients had been recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on the direction of the Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued surveillance of different areas of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection in the selected streets and other sectors.

They also started taking action on a violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the coronavirus while visiting marriage halls, markets, and petrol pumps by its inspection teams. The administration had been asked to take action on the violation of SOPs at shops, workshops, and restaurants.

The inspection teams had been directed to issue notices to marriage halls besides imposing fines on owners of different shops in case of violation of SOPs.

Commenting on the situation, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services said that several local-level administrative decisions were made to control the disease. He advised the citizens to continue to follow the social distancing, use of masks, and other precautionary measures to stop the increasing transmission of COVID-19 in the city.

>