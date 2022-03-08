UrduPoint.com

Capital Reports Lowest Covid Daily Cases Count Since Dec 19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2022 | 06:34 PM

Capital reports lowest Covid daily cases count since Dec 19

Health officials on Tuesday reported only 19 new coronavirus cases in the Federal Capital - the lowest single-day tally since December 19, 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Health officials on Tuesday reported only 19 new coronavirus cases in the Federal Capital - the lowest single-day tally since December 19, 2021.

According to an official of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the figure remained high during the period with 23 new coronavirus cases reported on Monday and 37 on Sunday.

The official said so far 134,662 cases had been reported from the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), with 1,019 deaths and 133,262 patients recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on the direction of the Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued surveillance of different areas of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection in the selected streets and other sectors.

They also started taking action on a violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the coronavirus while visiting marriage halls, markets, and petrol pumps by its inspection teams.

The administration had been asked to take action on the violation of SOPs at shops, workshops, and restaurants.

The inspection teams had been directed to issue notices to marriage halls besides imposing fines on owners of different shops in case of violation of SOPs.

Commenting on the situation, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services said that several local-level administrative decisions were made to control the disease. He advised the citizens to continue to follow the social distancing, use of masks, and other precautionary measures to stop the increasing transmission of COVID-19 in the city.

>