Capital reports lowest Covid daily cases count in present wave

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Health officials on Friday reported only three new coronavirus cases in the Federal capital, making it the lowest single-day tally in the prevailing wave.

According to an official of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the figure remained high during the past months while the declining trend was observed in the last few days.

He said that as many as 12 cases were reported on Thursday while 18 cases were reported on Wednesday.

He added so far 135,006 cases were reported from the federal capital and 1,022 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) while 133,819 patients had been recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on the direction of the Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued surveillance of different areas of the capital to control the transmission of the infection in the streets and sectors.

They also started taking action on violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the coronavirus while visiting marriage halls, markets, and petrol pumps by its inspection teams. The administration had been asked to take action on the violation of SOPs at shops, workshops, and restaurants.

The inspection teams had been directed to issue notices to marriage halls besides imposing fines on owners of different shops in case of violation of SOPs.

Commenting on the situation, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services said that several local-level administrative decisions were made to control the disease.

He advised the citizens to continue to follow the social distancing, use of masks, and other precautionary measures to stop the increasing transmission of COVID-19 in the city.