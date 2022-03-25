UrduPoint.com

Capital Reports Lowest Covid Daily Cases Count In Present Wave

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2022 | 08:39 PM

Capital reports lowest Covid daily cases count in present wave

Health officials on Friday reported only three new coronavirus cases in the federal capital, making it the lowest single-day tally in the prevailing wave

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Health officials on Friday reported only three new coronavirus cases in the Federal capital, making it the lowest single-day tally in the prevailing wave.

According to an official of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the figure remained high during the past months while the declining trend was observed in the last few days.

He said that as many as 12 cases were reported on Thursday while 18 cases were reported on Wednesday.

He added so far 135,006 cases were reported from the federal capital and 1,022 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) while 133,819 patients had been recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on the direction of the Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued surveillance of different areas of the capital to control the transmission of the infection in the streets and sectors.

They also started taking action on violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the coronavirus while visiting marriage halls, markets, and petrol pumps by its inspection teams. The administration had been asked to take action on the violation of SOPs at shops, workshops, and restaurants.

The inspection teams had been directed to issue notices to marriage halls besides imposing fines on owners of different shops in case of violation of SOPs.

Commenting on the situation, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services said that several local-level administrative decisions were made to control the disease.

He advised the citizens to continue to follow the social distancing, use of masks, and other precautionary measures to stop the increasing transmission of COVID-19 in the city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Petrol Marriage Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Governor acknowledges private role for education p ..

Governor acknowledges private role for education promotion

4 minutes ago
 US Treasury Secretary Says Sanctions on Russian Ty ..

US Treasury Secretary Says Sanctions on Russian Tycoon Abramovich Remain a Possi ..

4 minutes ago
 Indian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Ladakh B ..

Indian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Ladakh Border Tensions, Afghanistan, U ..

4 minutes ago
 Six more tested positive for fatal coronavirus

Six more tested positive for fatal coronavirus

7 minutes ago
 Capital markets only viable option for meeting cou ..

Capital markets only viable option for meeting country's infrastructure financin ..

7 minutes ago
 French Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador ..

French Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador - Reports

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>