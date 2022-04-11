UrduPoint.com

Capital Reports Lowest Covid Daily Cases Count In Present Wave

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Health officials on Monday reported only one new Coronavirus case in the federal capital, making it the lowest single-day tally in the prevailing wave

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Health officials on Monday reported only one new Coronavirus case in the Federal capital, making it the lowest single-day tally in the prevailing wave.

According to an official of the Ministry of National Health Services, the figure remained high during the past months while the declining trend was observed in the last few days.

He said that as many as seven cases were reported on Sunday while seven cases were reported on Saturday.

He added so far 135,127 cases were reported from the federal capital and 1,023 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) while 134,029 patients had been recovered completely.

He said that on the direction of the Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued surveillance of the capital to control the transmission of the infection.

The official said that the local administration had prepared a plan to regularly examine the marriage halls, markets, and petrol pumps by its inspection teams to monitor the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said that several local-level administrative decisions were being made to completely control the disease. He advised the citizens to follow precautionary measures to stop the increasing transmission of COVID-19 in the city.

