Capital residents face low gas pressure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The residents of Islamabad on Wednesday demanded the authority concerned to take notice of long hours gas load shedding as the low gas pressure in several localities causing problems for the people.

Talking to a private news channel, people of G-6, G-7 and F-6 have appealed the authorities concerned for taking steps to enhance gas pressure in parts of capital without further delay.

A resident of F-6 said the heaters and geysers are switched off permanently due to low gas pressure in the pipelines.

Another housewife Samra Subhan said that, "We are unable to cook food because the gas pressure remained zero.

Muhammad Javed also said that with the start of cold season and lack of piped gas for heating they use traditional stoves using firewood as a expensive source for heating."The gas shortage has increased the problems of people because of cold weather, he added.

The citizens have demanded the authorities concerned to take steps for ensuring gas supply to their respective areas.