UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Residents Face Low Gas Pressure

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 01:16 PM

Capital residents face low gas pressure

The residents of Islamabad on Wednesday demanded the authority concerned to take notice of long hours gas load shedding as the low gas pressure in several localities causing problems for the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The residents of Islamabad on Wednesday demanded the authority concerned to take notice of long hours gas load shedding as the low gas pressure in several localities causing problems for the people.

Talking to a private news channel, people of G-6, G-7 and F-6 have appealed the authorities concerned for taking steps to enhance gas pressure in parts of capital without further delay.

A resident of F-6 said the heaters and geysers are switched off permanently due to low gas pressure in the pipelines.

Another housewife Samra Subhan said that, "We are unable to cook food because the gas pressure remained zero.

Muhammad Javed also said that with the start of cold season and lack of piped gas for heating they use traditional stoves using firewood as a expensive source for heating."The gas shortage has increased the problems of people because of cold weather, he added.

The citizens have demanded the authorities concerned to take steps for ensuring gas supply to their respective areas.

Related Topics

Islamabad Load Shedding Weather Shortage Gas

Recent Stories

Unprecedented Surge in Ransomware Attacks Led to O ..

3 minutes ago

Anti-rape ordinance to ensure exemplary punishment ..

5 minutes ago

Mysterious obelisk in US desert draws wild theorie ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives Lahore to meet p ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Military Doctors Heading to Nagorno-Karaba ..

5 minutes ago

Admiral Fasih Bokhari Sounds the Concluding “Rin ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.