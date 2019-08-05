Capital residents use 55m plastic bags annually: Malik Amin

Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Muhammad Amin Aslam on Monday said that as many as 55 million plastic bags were being used annually in Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th August, 2019) Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Muhammad Amin Aslam on Monday said that as many as 55 million plastic bags were being used annually in Pakistan.Meanwhile, a WHO report states that due to the plastic bags' pollution, persons consumed plastic equal to an ATM card annually, terming it highly dangerous for human being living on the earth.Sources said that review of the implications will be made before banning the use of plastic bags in the capital city.The minister said this during a Senate Standing Committee on environmental degradation held at the Parliament House Islamabad on Monday.He informed the Senate committee that use of plastic bags is banned in Islamabad, hopping that alternative ways will help making this drive a success.

He said growth of cottage industry will help creating job opportunities for women.The committee meeting was held under the chair Senator Sittra Ayaz.

Representing plastic industry, Shoaib Munshi informed the meeting as many as 8,000 factories are producing shopper bags in the city and more than 10,000 people are associated with this industry.

Instead of totally banning the production of shopper bags, the government can imposed ban on the production of thick shopper, instead of banning both think and thin.He said in this way the use of shopper bags will be reduce and shopper industry will also be saved from closing.

He also said that cloth bags and paper use in the production of shopper bags are more hazardous to human.The minister of climate change said under the EPR, plastic packing of chips and other cookies will also be banned.

The packing industry will be bound to follow the order.The committee directed for a technical committee which will make review of the entire situation and will give its recommendations. The committee has been asked to present its report to Senate body.