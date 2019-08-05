UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Residents Use 55m Plastic Bags Annually: Malik Amin

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 08:39 PM

Capital residents use 55m plastic bags annually: Malik Amin

Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Muhammad Amin Aslam on Monday said that as many as 55 million plastic bags were being used annually in Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th August, 2019) Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Muhammad Amin Aslam on Monday said that as many as 55 million plastic bags were being used annually in Pakistan.Meanwhile, a WHO report states that due to the plastic bags' pollution, persons consumed plastic equal to an ATM card annually, terming it highly dangerous for human being living on the earth.Sources said that review of the implications will be made before banning the use of plastic bags in the capital city.The minister said this during a Senate Standing Committee on environmental degradation held at the Parliament House Islamabad on Monday.He informed the Senate committee that use of plastic bags is banned in Islamabad, hopping that alternative ways will help making this drive a success.

He said growth of cottage industry will help creating job opportunities for women.The committee meeting was held under the chair Senator Sittra Ayaz.

Representing plastic industry, Shoaib Munshi informed the meeting as many as 8,000 factories are producing shopper bags in the city and more than 10,000 people are associated with this industry.

Instead of totally banning the production of shopper bags, the government can imposed ban on the production of thick shopper, instead of banning both think and thin.He said in this way the use of shopper bags will be reduce and shopper industry will also be saved from closing.

He also said that cloth bags and paper use in the production of shopper bags are more hazardous to human.The minister of climate change said under the EPR, plastic packing of chips and other cookies will also be banned.

The packing industry will be bound to follow the order.The committee directed for a technical committee which will make review of the entire situation and will give its recommendations. The committee has been asked to present its report to Senate body.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Senate Prime Minister Parliament Job Women From Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan to utilize every option to protect right ..

35 seconds ago

Mayor Islamabad allegedly giving a loss of Rs70m t ..

37 seconds ago

England's Root laments 'bitterly disappointing' As ..

23 minutes ago

Prime Minister directs ministries to submit one-ye ..

23 minutes ago

CTD officials get cash prize, commendatory certifi ..

23 minutes ago

Revoking of Article 370 exposes India's malicious ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.