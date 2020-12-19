Capital Smart City deceiving public through illegal, misleading advertisements: RDA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has warned the public that the Capital Smart City Housing Scheme is deceiving the general public through illegal and misleading advertisements.

Directorate Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) of RDA said as per available record, it is informed to the general public that Capital Smart City was approved for an area 2000 Kanal in 2017 after obtaining clearances form Revenue Department, WASA, EPA etc and as per provisions of Punjab Private Housing Scheme & Land Sub-Division Rules 2010, informed a spokesman.

Later the owner/sponsor of this housing scheme submitted another application for its extension and revision on area 7505 Kanals. RDA after receipt of No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Environment, Civil Aviation Authority, Ministry of Defence and WASA etc. issued approval for 7505 Kanals in 2019.

In current year 2020 the capital smart city submitted another application for revision and further extension of 4500 Kanals.

The approval of that has not been granted.

Director MP&TE said under the provision of the act and Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 notices have been issued to the owner/sponsor of above mentioned housing scheme.

The owner/sponsor of Capital Smart City is doing misleading advertisement by showing the provision of high rise buildings and showing development work in the area already approved. By way of this sponsor is cheating the general public.

The general public has been advised in their own interest that they should not make any investment in the illegal / unauthorized area and for high rise buildings as the same are not approved / allowed.

The general public is further advised to check the approval status of each plot and building prior to purchase / agreement / booking from the MP&TE Directorate RDA. It also could be checked on the RDA website rda.gop.pk